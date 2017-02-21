SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On Faces Solo Album - "Evil Is As Evil Does"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2004 solo album, Faces. He offers an inside look at the song "Evil Is As Evil Does" below.

"Continuing on through the Faces CD today with a fun metal song called 'Evil is as Evil Does'. This is actually one of the first songs I wrote when I started singing. This one..."I" from the Warped cCD and 'Life Crazy Life' I think we're the first three. The drums once again are played by Jeff Plate and the bass by David Z Rock. The rest of the song is myself on vocals and the guitars.

This track I had originally written to be a track on for a new Doctor Butcher record but that never materialized. I sang the demo and decided to record it for Faces. I can't remember exactly what it was or who it was that prompted me to write these lyrics and this title.

It isn't really a song that relates to me personally but rather people you have to deal with and that you see on TV. I can't imagine that true evil is something that isn't taught. I know some people have mental disorders and may do evil things without even realizing it. But I kinda feel most evil is something people develop or pick up through time. There are people that idolize crazy. Glorify hatred and pain. Emulate the most evil actions and people from our lifetimes and the ones before.

Regardless of your personal beliefs, everyone seems to have a definition of good and evil and the evil is a force on the darker side. Pulling power from below...

I threw my little Forest Gump imitation in the beginning... 'Momma always said evil is as evil does!'"