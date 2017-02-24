SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On Faces Solo Album - "'Jealousy' Was A Musical Middle Finger"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2004 solo album, Faces. He offers an inside look at the song "Jealousy" below.

"Today's track on our musical journey through my Faces CD is a fun song called 'Jealousy'. The title is pretty much self explanatory!

At the time when I was writing this CD the Internet was really just starting to take off in social media land. TSO was developing a huge fan base but had just started to reach the level of all arenas.

No matter where you go in life you will eventually run into this deadly sin of jealousy. Faceless cyber attacks on people personally were a lot more common back then because it was more difficult at that time to trace the steps of the attacks. Nowadays most internet actions are easily traceable.

Back then I received countless verbal attacks towards me either on my web sites or anonymously through others. I learned to deal with it and nowadays I have learned how to basically ignore them. Just be happy being you. People can't take that away from you unless you let them! Don't let other people destroy your happiness to feed their misery. It's not worth the energy. Nothing bothers a hater more than ignoring their hatred!

This song was finished and mixed when I wrote the intro. I just was sitting in my studio room one night and started playing the guitar part. The lyrics were written in like 5 minutes. I went Into the studio the next day and I was like 'Nik, I wrote an intro for Jealousy.' I had a really nice studio blocked out for a month when we recorded so I took full advantage of any extra time I could get! Sometimes we worked 15 hour days. Then I'd return home at like 3 am and back up all my files. I'd do business overseas and get to bed about 5am. I'd be up at 12 and back in the studio by noon or 1! This went on for a solid month. Six days a week.

This song had some really fun background vocal parts.

I remember singing the little harmony part on the words 'sin of them all'. I wanted it to sound like a baptist choir and I remember acting out the part as I sang. It was very amusing watching me sing in high falsetto and pretending to be a southern choir singer! If we had only filmed!

The ending of the song just repeats the word jealousy over and over and over in I think 8 part harmony building word by word then just going over and over and over. The idea was to be as annoying as possible! Then we had the fun idea to make the background singers...aka...Me!...run out of breath. Then you hear one voice say 'you have got to be kidding me' and then each track takes a deep breath and we continue! To me this is one of the most fun songs I've ever recorded. It was even more fun knowing that out there somewhere there was someone who most likely would hear that song and know it was a little bit of a musical middle finger!

Jealousy truly is the deadliest sin of them all!"

