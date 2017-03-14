SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On W.A.R.P.E.D Solo Album - "JON OLIVA Was The Only Person I Could Hear Singing 'Iraq Attack'"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2005 solo album, W.A.R.P.E.D. He offers an inside look at the song "Iraq Attack" below.

Caffery: "Jon Oliva (Savatage) and I spent about 4 months here working on Doctor Butcher material. The band jut got a deal with Atlantic records and we were really focused on making a great album and future. Events changed but that's the nature of the beast.

When we wrote this song it was just beginning of the original Gulf War. When we invaded Iraq once again over 10 years later I felt this song had a good place on this CD.

Jon Oliva was the only person I could hear singing it. Somewhere I have the 4 track demo. When we were recording 'Inspecter Highway' as a bonus for the Butcher re-release we had the chance to get Jon on this song. Such a classic performance!

The drums were Mr. Jeff Plate, the keys were Paul Morris, however the bass was played by Doctor Butcher bassist Brian Gregory. We actually recorded the track in the same room that I'm in right now! Zero hour is upon us."

