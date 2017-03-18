SAXON Almost Finished With New Album; Includes Track About Nosferatu; Interview Streaming

For Canada's The Metal Voice former singer of Anthrax Neil Turbin caught up Saxon's front man Biff Byford and guitarist Doug Scarratt at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

Excerpts below:

When asked about Details in regarding their up and coming new album:

"On the next album we are going to do a duet with somebody, maybe, that's quite hardcore with us. We have recorded seven songs already, we are actually got three more songs and going to write three-four more. I finished the vocals before we came on tour. We rent a studio while we are at the festivals, a week of studio. It will be produced by Andy Sneap. He has gone off to do Judas Priest while we are here and when we get back in September will continue, it will be out 2018, maybe January? I have done some about lyrics about Nosferatu the Bram Stoker thing (Vampire Count Orlok) a very dark song and I am also doing a Motörhead song called ‘They Played Rock And Roll’.”

When asked about how Saxon and Motörhead first tour together in 1979:

"Our first tour of the UK, was our first tour ever was with Motörhead in 1979 and we had just written Wheels of Steel, it was about to come out. We used to go our every night 7pm on stage do our thing and Lemmy would come out after the show during their set and say you have to go out and buy Saxon;s albums, these guys are great. Lemmy helped us out a lot with his stamp of approval, it was nice of him. Lemmy was intelligent, well read and had a great sense of humour."

When asked about his recollections of Lemmy's death:

"Lemmy was ill, he was actually iller on the American leg than in Europe leg (Saxon / Motörhead tour). We finished the tour Scandinavia in December and we all said good bye, Christmas break and we were supposed to start again in January and he died before. I don't think he expected to die cause he was feeling a little bit better he was told he got cancer in the brain and it wasn't long after that he died. He sent me a text message a couple of days before he died saying he thought the tour was great and the next thing I knew someone phoned me up and said Lemmy was gone. It was bit of a shock. He went in the Lemmy style, he didn't linger in a hospital, he died with his boots on.

When asked if he would reunite with former Saxon band members in festival situation:

"NO, not in this universe. I have to be loyal to the guys (current band), they have been longer in the band then then the former members were. I wouldn’t see any point. We were already headlining huge festivals so what would be the point. It would be alright for our fans I understand that but our fans have moved on to the new Saxon as it stands now."