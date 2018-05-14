SAXON - BMG To Reissue Three Classic Albums On Splatter Vinyl, CD With Bonus Material

Saxon, over the decades have gone from being pioneers of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, to becoming one of the most successful UK rock acts of all time. The truth, though, is that Saxon have always transcended trends and eras. From 1979's Saxon album to new album Thunderbolt, the band have enjoyed considerable success.

Five Top 40 albums in the UK, with four Top 20 singles. And they were similarly successful in other parts of the world as well. It's no wonder their influence spread across the globe, and played a crucial role in the way we look at hard rock and heavy metal today.

The albums Denim And Leather, Power & The Glory, and Crusader will be made available on coloured splatter vinyl for the first time and include album lyrics, rare photos and memorabilia.

The CD copies will include a 24-page media book and feature rare demos, remixes and live recordings.

Denim And Leather - Saxon’s fourth album, Denim And Leather was originally released on October 5th, 1981. It was recorded at Aquarius Studios in Geneva. Arguably their most successful record to date it spawned the classic singles "Princess Of The Night", "Never Surrender" and the song "And The Band’s Played On", which was inspired by their appearance at the inaugural Monsters Of Rock festival in 1980. This edition contains the B Sides of the "Never Surrender" single and seven live tracks recorded on the Denim And Leather tour of 1981.

Tracklisting:

"Princess Of The Night"

"Never Surrender"

"Out Of Control"

"Rough And Ready"

"Play It Loud"

"And The Bands Played On"

"Midnight Rider"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Denim And Leather"

CD Bonus Tracks

"20,000Ft" (Remix)

"Bap Shoo Ap" (Live At Donington)

"Intro / And The Bands Played On" (Live)

"Princess Of The Night" (Live At The Rainbow ’81)

"Midnight Rider" (Live At Hammersmith ’81)

"Never Surrender" (Live At Hammersmith ’81)

"Machine Gun" (Live At Hammersmith ’81)

"Play It Loud" (Live At Hammersmith ’81

Power & The Glory - Saxon’s fifth album, Power And The Glory was originally released on March 21st, 1983 and was produced by Jeff Glixman at Axis Sound Studios in Atlanta. The album spawned two singles, "Nightmare" and the title track, "Power And The Glory" and also marked the replacement of drummer Pete Gill with Nigel Glockler, who remains a member of Saxon to this day. This version includes early working demos of songs from the album, recorded in 1982. Including tracks that didn’t make the final tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Power And The Glory"

"Redline"

"Warrior"

"Nightmare"

"This Town Rocks"

"Watching The Sky"

"Midas Touch"

"The Eagle Has Landed"

CD Bonus Tracks

"Make Em Rock"

"Turn Out The Lights"

"Turn Out The Lights" (Demo ’82)

"Stand Up And Rock" (Demo ’82)

"Power And The Glory" (Demo ’82)

"Saturday Night" (Demo ’82)

"Midas Touch" (Demo ’82)

"Nightmare" (Demo ’82)

"Redline" (Demo ’82)

Crusader - Originally released on April 16th, 1984, Saxon’s sixth album was produced by Kevin Beamish at the legendary Sound City Studios, in Los Angeles. It featured the band’s first recorded cover song, a version of the Sweet’s "Set Me Free" and the singles "Sailing To America", "Just Let me Rock" and "Do It All For You". This version includes early working versions of some of the songs featured on the album and also the songs "Borderline" and "Helter Skelter" that didn’t make the final track listing of Crusader.

Tracklisting:

"The Crusader Prelude"

"Crusader"

"A Little Bit Of What You Fancy"

"Sailing To America"

"Set Me Free"

"Just Let Me Rock"

"Bad Boys (Life To Rock N’Roll)"

"Do It All For You"

"Rock City"

"Run For Your Lives"

CD Bonus Tracks

"Borderline"

"Helter Skelter"

"Crusader"

"Do It All For You"

"A Little Bit Of What You Fancy"

"Sailing To America"

"Just Let Me Rock"

"Do It All For You (Intro) / Run For Your Lives"

"Living For The Weekend"

And, coming from BMG on Friday, July 27th are expanded editions of the titles Innocence Is No Excuse, Rock The Nations, and Destiny.