SAXON Debut Official Music Video For "Nosferatu (The Vampire's Waltz)"

Saxon, who are currently on tour with Judas Priest and Black Star Riders in North America, have released a video for "Nosferatu (The Vampire's Waltz)", a track from the band's Thunderbolt album, out now via Militia Guard (Silver Lining Music). Watch below:

Saxon dates with Judas Priest and Black Star Riders are listed below.

March

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Demon Music Group / Edsel will release Saxon - The CD Hoard (Amazon Exclusive Edition), a five CD book set, showcasing four memorable tours from between 1995 and 2006, on March 23rd. A video trailer and Amazon pre-order widget can be found below.

The front cover of the book features the beautiful painting by Saxon’s artist-in-residence, the legendary Paul Gregory. Featuring blistering live versions of all of Saxon’s classic tracks, the accompanying 24-page book is crammed with photos. This Amazon Exclusive contains four limited edition postcards.

Includes:

- CD1/CD2: The Dogs Of War Tour, 1995 (Recorded on tour in Germany) [Previously issued on CD as The Eagle Has Landed Part II]

- CD3: The Lionheart Tour, 2004 (Recorded on tour in France, England and Germany) [Previously issued on The Eagle Has Landed Part III]

- CD4: A Night Out With The Boys, 2005: The 25th Anniversary Of The NWOBHM (Recorded on tour in Germany and Sweden) [Previously issued on The Eagle Has Landed Part III]

- CD5: Rock Sound Festival, 2006 (Recorded in Switzerland) [Previously issued on To Hell And Back Again]

Tracklislting:

CD1:

Intro / "Warlord"

"Dogs Of War"

"Forever Free"

"Requiem (We Will Remember)"

"Crusader"

"Lights In The Sky"

"Iron Wheels"

"Ain't Gonna Take It" / Nibb's Bavarian Bass

"Crash Dive"

"Refugee"

CD2:

"Solid Ball Of Rock"

"The Great White Buffalo"

"The Eagle Has Landed" / Paul Quinn guitar feature

"Princess Of The Night"

"Can't Stop Rockin'"

"Denim And Leather" / Doug Scarratt guitar feature

"Wheels Of Steel / Demolition Alle"

CD3:

"The Return"

"Lionheart"

"Man And Machine"

"Beyond The Grave"

"Searching For Atlantis"

"To Live By The Sword Pt. 1"

"Unleash The Beast"

"To Live By The Sword Pt. 2"

"Flying On The Edge"

"Jack Tars"

"English Man O' War"

"Court Of The Crimson King"

"Broken Heroes"

"Dragon’s Lair"

"Rock Is Our Life"

"Are We Travellers In Time"

"Solid Ball Of Rock"

CD4:

"This Town Rocks"

"Backs To The Wall"

"Redline"

"Stand Up And Be Counted"

"Never Surrender"

"Frozen Rainbow"

"Suzie Hold On"

"Play It Loud"

"Warrior"

"See The Light Shining"

"To Hell And Back Again"

"Stallions Of The Highway"

"Wheels Of Steel"

"And The Bands Played On"

"Crusader"

CD5:

"Heavy Metal Thunder"

"Dogs Of War"

"Strong Arm Of The Law"

"Witchfinder General"

"Backs To The Wall"

"Solid Ball Of Rock"

"Motorcycle Man"

"Dragon's Lair"

"To Hell And Back Again"

"Princess Of The Night"

"Wheels Of Steel" [including Doug Scarratt solo]

"Crusader"