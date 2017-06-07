SAXON Leader BIFF BYFORD Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
June 7, 2017, an hour ago
Digital Tour Bus has released a new episode of their Bus Invaders series, this time they take you inside the touring vehicle of heavy metal band, Saxon. Watch below:
UFO and Saxon are headed back to the US. Due to demand following their hugely successful tour together in March and April, UFO and Saxon have announced more dates in the US, plus two in Canada, in September and October.
UFO, featuring the long standing line up of Phil Mogg (Vocals), Paul Raymond (Keyboards / Guitar), Andy Parker (Drums), Vinnie Moore (Guitar) and Rob De Luca (Bass) are currently working on a studio cover album after the last studio release, A Conspiracy Of Stars, in 2015.
Saxon are touring on their latest release Battering Ram, together with the new live DVD Let Me Feel Your Power, both on the UDR label and are currently in the studio working on a new studio album for release early 2018. Saxon are: Biff Byford (Vocals), Paul Quinn (Guitar), Nigel Glockler (Drums), Doug Scarrett (Guitar) and Tim "Nibbs" Carter (Bass)
Phil Mogg comments: "Seldom do you get the chance to have a tour with such great bands and great personalities. We have been offered such a chance and will be grabbing it with both hands. We are looking forward very much to our autumn tour with the lads from Saxon, Biff, Paul, Doug, Nigel, and Nibbs, Jared James, Eric and Dennis, just so you know every one. I hope you enjoy these gigs as much as we will, rocking/kicking, your proverbial arse/bottom. Love UFO."
Biff Byford from Saxon adds: "It's great to be coming back with UFO, we had such a great time on the last tour - it's a great package with three great bands, what's not to like BRING IT ON!!!!!"
Special guest on all shows is Jared James Nichols.
Tour dates:
September
22 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
23 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of The Living Arts
28 - Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey
29 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
30 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
October
1 - Portland, ME - Aura
3 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theater
4 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
7 - Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero
8 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
9 - Akron, OH - Tangier CabaretRoom
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
13 - Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza
14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian
Tickets are available from all usual agents and outlets.