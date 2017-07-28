SAXON Leader BIFF BYFORD On Upcoming Thunderbolt Album - “It’s Heavy With Some Highly Melodic Parts”; Video

In the new video below, Saxon’s Biff Byford talks to Planet Rock's Paul Anthony backstage at Ramblin' Man Fair 2017 about touring, their new album and the song they've written about Lemmy.

Saxon’s new 14-disc box set, Solid Book Of Rock, will be available on August 4th. Solid Book Of Rock contains Saxon’s nine studio albums from 1991 to 2009 with eight bonus tracks, plus two bonus CDs (Classics Re-Recorded originally issued with the initial pressings of Killing Ground, and Lionheart - Rough Studio Mix originally issued on the 2006 limited edition) and three bonus DVDs (the limited edition DVDs originally released with Lionheart, The Inner Sanctum and Into The Labyrinth. It all comes in a 12” x 12” casebound book featuring a stunning brand new cover painting by Paul R. Gregory and includes a 24-page booklet with all the lyrics and credits, plus photos.

If that wasn’t enough, you can get this fabulous cover art as a print signed by Biff with the Amazon Exclusive Edition. These are limited to just 500 copies so be quick. Order here.

Tracklisting:

Solid Ball Of Rock:

“Solid Ball Of Rock”

“Altar Of The Gods”

“Requiem (We Will Remember)”

“Lights In the Sky”

“I Just Can’t Get Enough”

“Baptism Of Fire”

“Ain’t Gonna Take It”

“I’m On Fire”

“Overture In B-Minor / Refugee”

“Bavarian Beaver”

“Crash Dive”

Bonus tracks:

“Requiem (We Will Remember)” [single version]

“Reeperbahn Stomp”

Forever Free:

“Forever Free”

“Hole In The Sky”

“Just Wanna Make Love To You”

“Get Down And Dirty”

“Iron Wheels”

“One Step Away”

“Can’t Stop Rockin’”

“Nighthunter”

“Grind”

“Cloud Nine”

Bonus tracks:

“Princess Of The Night” [live]

“Forever Free” [live]

Dogs Of War:

“Dogs Of War”

“Burning Wheels”

“Don’t Worry”

“Big Twin Rolling (Coming Home)”

“Hold On”

“The Great White Buffalo”

“Demolition Alley”

“Walking Through Tokyo”

“Give It All Away”

“Yesterday’s Gone”

Bonus tracks:

“The Great White Buffalo” [live]

“Denim And Leather” [live]

Unleash The Beast:

“Gothic Dreams”

“Unleash The Beast”

“Terminal Velocity”

“Circle Of Light”

“The Thin Red Line”

“Ministry Of Fools”

“The Preacher”

“Bloodletter”

“Cut Out The Disease”

“Absent Friends”

“All Hell Breaking Loose”

Bonus tracks:

“Crusader” [live]

“Solid Ball Of Rock” [live]

Metalhead:

“Intro”

“Metalhead”

“Are We Travellers In Time”

“Conquistador”

“What Goes Around”

“Song Of Evil”

“All Guns Blazing”

“Prisoner”

“Piss Off”

“Watching You”

“Sea Of Life”

Killing Ground:

“Intro”

“Killing Ground”

“Court Of The Crimson King”

“Coming Home”

“Until Hell Freezes Over”

“Dragon’s Lair”

“You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”

“Deeds Of Glory”

“Running For The Border”

“Shadows On The Wall”

“Rock Is Our Life”

Classics Re-Recorded [Bonus CD]:

“Princess Of The Night”

“Crusader”

“Wheels Of Steel”

“Motorcycle Man”

“Strong Arm Of The Law”

“Denim And Leather”

“Dallas 1pm”

“And The Bands Played On”

Lionheart:

“Witchfinder General”

“Man And Machine”

“The Return”

“Lionheart”

“Beyond The Grave”

“Justice”

“To Live By The Sword”

“Jack Tars”

“English Man O’War”

“Searching For Atlantis”

“Flying On The Edge”

Lionheart Studio Audio - Rough Mix [Bonus CD]:

“Witchfinder General”

“Man And Machine”

“The Return”

“Lionheart”

“Beyond The Grave”

“Justice”

“To Live By The Sword”

“Jack Tars”

“English Man O’War”

“Searching For Atlantis”

“Flying On The Edge”

“Beyond The Grave” [single version]

The Inner Sanctum:

“State Of Grace”

“Need For Speed”

“Let Me Feel Your Power”

“Red Star Falling”

“I’ve Got To Rock (To Stay Alive)”

“If I Was You”

“Going Nowhere Fast”

“Ashes To Ashes”

“Empire Rising”

“Attila The Hun”

Into The Labyrinth:

“Battalions Of Steel”

“Live To Rock”

“Demon Sweeney Todd”

“The Letter”

“Valley Of The Kings”

“Slow Lane Blues”

“Crime Of Passion”

“Premonition In D Minor”

“Voice”

“Protect Yourselves”

“Hellcat”

“Come Rock Of Ages (The Circle Is Complete)”

“Coming Home” [bottleneck version]

Lionheart DVD:

Lionheart - making of

“Lionheart - live clip

“Beyond The Grave” - promo video

5.1 96k high end sound mix of the album

The Inner Sanctum DVD:

A Night Out With The Boys

“To Hell And Back Again”

A Night Out With Boys - The Idea

A Night Out With Boys - Not Really

“See The Light Shining”

A Night Out With Boys - Now It Started

“Redline”

“Suzie Hold On”

“Stand Up And Be Counted”

“Frozen Rainbow”

“Never Surrender”

Into The Labyrinth DVD:

“Perceval” - Biff plays King Arthur in this Spanish film, directed by Pablo Aragues Millan

“Let There Be Light” - documentary about the live staging and lighting

Audio interview with Biff Byford - Biff talks about the songs on “Into The Labyrinth”