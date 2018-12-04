SAXON Tease "Largest, Loudest, Brightest, Most Explosive Show Ever"; Video

To celebrate the 40th year of Saxon, the band will be back with their "LARGEST, LOUDEST, BRIGHTEST, MOST EXPLOSIVE SHOW EVER!" Details will be announced soon. In the meantime, watch this teaser video:

Saxon recently announced a string of US tour dates, following their incredibly successful tour with Judas Priest earlier this year and prior to their appearance on the 2019 Monsters Of Rock Cruise out of Florida.

Says Saxon: "See you on the road and be sure to get your tix fast - we expect these shows will sell out fast!"

Dates are listed below.

February

13 - Tulsa, OK - ID Ballroom

14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

15 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center Showroom

16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

17 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

20 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

21 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

23 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

24-28 - Monsters of Rock Cruise

Saxon recently released a music video for their track “Predator”, featuring Johan Hegg from Amon Amarth. The song is featured on the band's Thunderbolt album.

SaysBiff Byford: “Great fun doing the new video for Predator. Big thanks to Johan for doing his thing on vocals with me… And much thanks to Steph Byford for making the video, hope you like it.”

