SAXON To Release "Inspirations" Covers Album - "Songs That Inspired And Influenced Us To Go Down The Rock 'N' Roll Highway Looking For Fame And Fortune," Says BIFF BYFORD; Video

In a new video message, Saxon frontman Biff Byford announces the upcoming release of a covers album, entitled Inspirations.

Says Byford: "Somebody had the idea of doing something a bit of fun, because our new Saxon album has been put back until next year. So yeah, we're gonna call it Inspirations, and it's a collection of songs that inspired us and influenced us to go down the rock 'n' roll highway looking for fame and fortune. There's some big songs on there, there's some surprises, some really difficult songs to play, and to sing."

Learn more in the video below, and stay tuned for further details, coming soon.

