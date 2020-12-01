SCARDUST Release "Break The Ice" Music Video

Israeli progressive metal group, Scardust, have released a new music video for "Break The Ice:. The track is taken from their new album, Strangers, which was released on October 30 via M-Theory Audio. Watch below:

Mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy), Strangers was written and composed jointly by singer Noa Gruman and composer Orr Didi, who also collaborated with Gruman on Scardust's full-length debut, Sands Of Time, and their 2015 EP Shadow. The album features guest appearances from German folk musician Patty Gurdy, as well as vocals by the Hellscore choir and England’s prestigious Westbrook Hay Prep School Chamber Choir.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Overture For The Estranged"

"Break The Ice"

"Tantibus II"

"Stranger"

"Concrete Cages" (feat. Patty Gurdy)

"Over"

"Under"

"Huts"

"Gone"

"Addicted"

"Mist"

"Addicted" video:

"Tantibus II":