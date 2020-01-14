SCARDUST Release Official Live Video For New Song "Tantibus II"

Israeli symphonic/progressive metal band, Scardust, have unveiled a new taste of what to expect on the follow-up recording that they're currently prepping for a fall 2020 release.

At the band's recent, sold-out Scarfest in their home city of Tel Aviv, the group debuted the new song “Tantibus II”, complete with backing vocals by the 12-person “Hellscore” choir. Professionally filmed live footage of the song - which showcases the band's impeccable musicianship and the diverse range of vocalist Noa Gruman, can be seen below.

Says Gruman, “Scarfest was a magical evening, and our full-length set with the Hellscore choir featured several songs from our upcoming album. ‘Tantibus II’ was one of them, and it's now released for the world to see as a teaser for what's to come.”

“Tantibus II” is a sequel to “Tantibus”, a song from the group's 2015 debut EP, Shadow. It further explores a common theme scattered throughout Scardust's music - the human desire to escape from reality. In its lyrics, sleep is used as a metaphor for the things that we do to detach ourselves from our day-to-day routines. The demon described in the song is the Old Hag, the villain in a fable about a supernatural creature who sits on dreamers' chests and strangles them. The tale relates to a phenomenon called sleep paralysis, in which dreamers are struck with great fear and a feeling that they cannot wake up.