SCARDUST Release Official Live Video For New Song "Tantibus II"

January 14, 2020, 14 minutes ago

news heavy metal scardust

SCARDUST Release Official Live Video For New Song "Tantibus II"

Israeli symphonic/progressive metal band, Scardust, have unveiled a new taste of what to expect on the follow-up recording that they're currently prepping for a fall 2020 release.

At the band's recent, sold-out Scarfest in their home city of Tel Aviv, the group debuted the new song “Tantibus II”, complete with backing vocals by the 12-person “Hellscore” choir. Professionally filmed live footage of the song - which showcases the band's impeccable musicianship and the diverse range of vocalist Noa Gruman, can be seen below.

Says Gruman, “Scarfest was a magical evening, and our full-length set with the Hellscore choir featured several songs from our upcoming album. ‘Tantibus II’ was one of them, and it's now released for the world to see as a teaser for what's to come.”

“Tantibus II” is a sequel to “Tantibus”, a song from the group's 2015 debut EP, Shadow. It further explores a common theme scattered throughout Scardust's music - the human desire to escape from reality. In its lyrics, sleep is used as a metaphor for the things that we do to detach ourselves from our day-to-day routines. The demon described in the song is the Old Hag, the villain in a fable about a supernatural creature who sits on dreamers' chests and strangles them. The tale relates to a phenomenon called sleep paralysis, in which dreamers are struck with great fear and a feeling that they cannot wake up.



Featured Audio

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

Latest Reviews