SCARLET DESIRE Release Debut Single "Cry For Your Name" Featuring Orchestration By KAMELOT Keyboardist OLIVER PALOTAI; Official Lyric Video Posted

December 8, 2019, an hour ago

Esa Mikkola, the mastermind behind Scarlet Desire, has contacted BraveWords with the following update:

"I just released the first single with my band, Scarlet Desire. It's called 'Cry For Your Name'. I had Kamelot's keyboard player Oliver Palotai do the orchestrations for it and Jacob Hansen (mixing engineer for Amaranthe and Volbeat) to mix and master it. Lyric video is made by Patrik Nuoreva / Perish Films, who also did Amaranthe's 'Boomerang' lyric video."

Check out the official lyric video below. The single is available via Spotify here.



