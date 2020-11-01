SCATTERED HAMLET Release "Black Flag (I Like It)" Video

Southern influenced hard rockers, Scattered Hamlet, have dropped their new single and video, “Black Flag (I Like It)”, ahead of their upcoming EP, Wishing Well, available November 20th.

According to frontman Adam “The Appalachian Apostle” Joad, the band was set to release a full-length album, but COVID-19 forced them to shelve it due to their entire touring schedule getting cancelled for the summer.

Joad explained, “2020 was like a giant kick in the balls to the entire industry… we decided to shelve the full-length for a later date and put out an EP with some new tracks I had been writing during the lockdown.”

In regard to the single, "Black Flag (I Like It)", Joad stated, “With everything crazy going on in the world, I wanted to write a song about just getting in your car, cranking the tunes, and forgetting about your troubles. It was summer time, I was listening to the radio and I thought about all the bands that influenced our sound, and I wanted to give a few some shout outs…shout outs are common in Outlaw Country and classic Hip Hop but not so much in the rock world. I figured why not, but it also had to have some slide and talkbox - then I was happy.”

Scattered Hamlet describes themselves as the truck nutz of rock and roll. The band is fueled by an equal love of: Smokey And The Bandit, The Dukes Of Hazzard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motörhead, and Outlaw Country.

Wishing Well marks the first official release from Scattered Hamlet since the tragic accident that left drummer, Jake Delling Le Bas, in a coma for nearly two years, prompting them to release their version of the Twisted Sister classic, “Stay Hungry” (which can be heard below) in his honor.

Tracklisting:

"Black Flag (I Like It)"

"Wishing Well"

"I'm Alright"

"Legends Don't Die"

"Friends" (2020 Anniversary)

"Stay Hungry" (Twisted Sister Cover)

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

For further details, visit Scattered Hamlet on Facebook.