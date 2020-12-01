SCHAFFER/BARLOW PROJECT Feat. JON SCHAFFER And MATT BARLOW Release "Silent Night" Lyric Video

Schaffer/Barlow Project - featuring Iced Earth founder, songwriter, guitarist and producer Jon Schaffer, and former Iced Earth vocalist Matt Barlow - have released a lyric video for "Silent Night", from their Winter Nights release. Find the clip below.

To celebrate the holiday season as only they can, the Schaffer/Barlow Project this time are putting their unique spin on five Christmas classics and two Iced Earth songs.

Winter Nights was born out of a long-standing desire between Schaffer and Barlow to work together again. The idea to work on holiday songs was interesting to both guys. The EP features holiday classics like “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy” as well as new interpretations of the Iced Earth classics “Watching Over Me” and “I Died For You.”

Winter Nights is available in numerous configurations on Kickstarter and every CD purchase comes with a second bonus 5.1 surround sound mix of the EP. The artwork was created by Sun Khamunaki.

Winter Nights tracklisting:

"We Three Kings"

"Silent Night"

"Do You Hear What I Hear?"

"Little Drummer Boy"

"I Died For You" (Winter 2020)

"Watching Over Me" (Winter 2020)

"Silent Night" (Traditional)

"Silent Night" lyric video:

"We Three Kings" lyric video:

(Photo - Jim Morris; Art treatment - Roy Young)