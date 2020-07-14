SCHATTENMANN Versus EISFABRIK - Two New Remixes To Be Released This Month

In times of lockdown and concert bans, two bands have come together that at first glance could not be more different: Eisfabrik and Schattenmann proved last year with their remixes of "And Nothing Turns" and "Schwarz = Religion" that opposites attract.

In view of the current crisis, Gerrit Thomas from Eisfabrik and Frank Herzig from Schattenmann have joined forces in a remix battle to support each other in these difficult times for musicians. The result is two hits that should not only work in their own genre, but also in that of the other band:

Schattenmann - "Epidemie" (Remixed by Eisfabrik)​

Eisfabrik - "Opposites Collide" (Remixed by Schattenmann)

These remixes will be released at all known download and streaming services on July 23 via AFM Records.