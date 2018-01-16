SCHWARZER ENGEL To Release Kult Der Krähe Album In February; "Unheil" Lyric Video Streaming

German dark/gothic metal outfit, Schwarzer Engel, will release the new album, Kult der Krähe, on February 23rd via Massacre Records.

The album will be available as a limited edition digipak with exclusive bonus track, jewel case CD, and limited vinyl LP. It was mixed and mastered Jan Vacik (Graveworm, Serious Black, Serenity) at Dreamsound Studios. The cover artwork was created by Matthias Bäuerle / Season Zero.

Pre-order the album here, and check out a lyric video for the track "Unheil" below.

Tracklisting:

"Krähen an die Macht"

"Viva la Musica"

"Gott ist im Regen"

"Sinnflut"

"Futter für die See"

"Mein glühend Herz"

"Ein kurzer Augenblick"

"Meerflucht"

"Requiem"

"Unheil"

"Wenn mein Herz zerbricht (Digipak Bonus)

"Unheil" lyric video: