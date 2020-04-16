SCORPIONS - 4-Part Documentary On 1988 Album Savage Amusement Streaming

Savage Amusement, the 10th studio album by the Scorpions, was released on April 16, 1988. The album peaked at #5 in the United States, and was certified Platinum on June 20. 1988. It's the last record to be produced by Dieter Dierks. A 4-part documentary on the album can be seen below.

In Part 1, the band tells the story behind the album and the artwork:

Part 2 tells the story behind how they built up the guitar sounds on the album:

In Part 3, the band tells the story behind the legendary Leningrad concerts in 1988 and the song "Don't Stop At The Top":

Part 4 tells the story behind the songs and final words: