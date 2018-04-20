SCORPIONS Announce New US Tour Dates With Special Guests QUEENSRŸCHE
April 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Legendary German rockers Scorpions have updated their Crazy World Tour itinerary with the announcement of four US shows in August/September with special guests Queensrÿche. The new dates are listed below.
Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:
August
31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
September
2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.