April 20, 2018, 2 hours ago

SCORPIONS Announce New US Tour Dates With Special Guests QUEENSRŸCHE

Legendary German rockers Scorpions have updated their Crazy World Tour itinerary with the announcement of four US shows in August/September with special guests Queensrÿche. The new dates are listed below.

Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:

August
31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

September
2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.

