Born on October 31, 1963, current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee turns 57 years old today. To honor their sticksman, Mikkey's bandmates have shared the following drum solo video.

Best known as the drummer for Motörhead, Dee pounded the skins for Lemmy from 1991 to 2015. Mikkey has also played with King Diamond, Don Dokken, and Helloween.