SCORPIONS Collaborate With Rock Candy Mag On In-Depth Crazy World 30th Anniversary Cover Story

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic album, Crazy World, and its worldwide smash hit single, "Wind Of Change", lynchpin Scorpions members Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs have all given extensive and exclusive interviews to Rock Candy Mag for a huge 16-page cover story feature. Together with respected musician and lyricist Jim Vallance - who co-wrote 7 of the album’s 11 tracks - Meine, Schenker and Jabs open up like never before to reveal in forensic detail how the Crazy World project came together.

“If I’m honest nothing we’ve done in the past three decades matches Crazy World,” says vocalist Meine with admirable candour. “I think it’s a classic and any Scorpions fan would agree. It’s the last album from what I’d say was our golden period.”

The band members recount the story of the album’s creation, from splitting with long-standing producer Dieter Dierks (“We’d been together for too long and we felt we needed new energy,” says guitarist Schenker), to a false start with Bruce Fairbairn, and then finding the perfect producer in Keith Olsen.

The writing and recording process is described in detail, including the story behind the groundbreaking "Wind Of Change" single.

“The record company was very concerned about the whistling on it, because they thought it would hurt sales,” explains Meine. “I insisted that it should stay, because to my mind it was a vital part of what made the song work so well.”

“At first even I didn’t like it,” admits Schenker. “I didn’t think it was a good thing for a rock band to do, but we tried something else and it just didn’t work. The song only worked with the whistling.”

Of course "Wind Of Change" went on to become the Scorpions’ biggest ever hit, becoming a worldwide anthem for the changing political times of 1990 when the Soviet bloc collapsed.

With the Scorpions currently working on a new album, Rock Candy Mag’s cover story provides a must-read look back at a key moment in this legendary band’s history.

Read the whole of this unique Scorpions story in issue 22 of Rock Candy Magazine

Scorpions are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first release of “Wind Of Change” with an exclusive box set, out October 3. Pre-order here.

Wind Of Change: The Iconic Song includes an 84-page hardcover book with rare and previously unseen photographs, vocal and piano arrangements and five versions of the song - including one unreleased - on CD and 12" LP.

Heart and centrepiece of the box set is a handcrafted unique piece of the Berlin Wall, customized with the red “Wind Of Change” star and a handwritten lyric by Klaus Meine.

Deluxe box set includes:

- 12“LP & CD

- 84-pages hardcover book with story written by Dr. Edgar Klüsener former editor-in-chief of Metal Hammer and close confidant of the band

- Rare und exclusive photographs by Didi Zill, band photographer during that period

- Interview with Klaus Meine

- Material from Klaus Meine‘s private archive

- Vocal and piano arrangement

- Handcrafted unique piece of the Berlin Wall customized with the red “Wind Of Change” star and a handwritten lyric by Klaus Meine.

Tracklisting:

CD

"Wind Of Change" (Crazy World Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Scorpions & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Version)

"Ветер перемен" (Russian Version)

"Viento de Cambio" (Spanish Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Unreleased Demo Version by Klaus Meine)

LP

Side A

"Wind Of Change" (Crazy World Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Scorpions & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Version)

Side B

"Ветер перемен" (Russian Version)

"Viento de Cambio" (Spanish Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Unreleased Demo Version by Klaus Meine)

A worldwide retail version of the box will be available in an altered form in November 2020, 30 years after the release of the album"Crazy World with an 84-page book, vocal and piano arrangement and Vinyl & CD.