SCORPIONS, DOKKEN, KING’S X Members To Take Part In 2nd Anniversary Ultimate Jam Night Show

Over 50 artists including Mikkey Dee, Don Dokken, Dug Pinnick, Brad Lang, Nick Bowcott, Miles Schon, Ira Black, Jerry Montano are performing tonight at Ultimate Jam Show 2nd Anniversary Show at the world famous Whisky A Go Go. Mikkey Dee is scheduled to perform some Scorpions, Dokken and Motörhead to a packed house.

Ultimate Jam Night is a long-running free weekly show currently in residence at L.A.’s famed Whisky A Go Go. Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, the show features a rotating cast of the world’s finest musicians assembled in an entirely unrehearsed setting. Since its inception the night has provided a combination of live music, performance art, comedy bits, walk around characters, and community and charitable giving.

Featured artists:

•Mikkey Dee (Motorhead/ Scorpions)

•Don Dokken (Dokken)

•Dug Pinnick (King’s X, KXM)

•Nick Bowcott (Grim Reaper/ Marshall Amps Ar)

•Brad Lang (Ratt, Y&T)

•Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot)

•Miles Schon

•Jason Sutter (Marilyn Manson)

•Ira Black (Westfield Massacre)

•Patrick Stone (Budderside)

•Bill Hudson (TSO)

•Mike Hansen (Hurricane)

•Tommy Baldwin (Dug Pinnick)

•Joe Retta (Dio Disciples)

•Jerry Montano (Death Division, Danzig, Hell Yeah)

•Sean Mcnabb (Lynch Mob, Dokken, Montrose)

•Courtney Cox (Iron Maidens)

•Phillip Bynoe (Steve Vai)

•Debby Holiday

•Derek Day

•Johnny Martin (L.A. Guns, Frankie & The Studs)

•Ace Von Johnson (Faster Pussycat)

•Chas West (Bonham, Resurrection Kings)

•Marten Andersson (Lizzy Borden, Former Lynch Mob)

•Alex Kane (Little Caesar)

•Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P.)

•Koi Anuta

•Matt Wicklund (Ghost Ship Octavius, God Forbid)

•Stephen Chesney

•Kevin Robinson

•Kirsten Rosenberg (Iron Maidens)

•Eric Barnett (Points North)

•Militia (Judas Priestess)

•Bryan Holly

•Linda Macdonald (Iron Maidens)

•Dave "Chili" Moreno (Puddle Of Mudd)

•Kevin Knight

•Gabe Maska (Vonlust)

•Michael Martinsson (Dilana)

•Jason Cornwell

•Rich Redmen (Jason Aldean, Joe Perry Project)

•Scott Laflamme (Bang Tango)

•Jason Corwell (Eric Martin, Super Troup)

•Skylar Thomas (Frank Hannon Band)