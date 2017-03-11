SCORPIONS Drummer MIKKEY DEE - First Episode Of "A Week In Dee World" Documentary Available

The first episode of a new documentary series A Week In Dee World, featuring current Scorpions and former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee, has been uploaded by Headbangr onto their official Facebook page. It focuses on his forthcoming art collection created in cooperation with SceneFour as part of their "rhythm-on-canvas" series.

Mikkey Dee was with Motörhead from 1992 until their dissolution after the death of Lemmy Kilmsiter, and who is now a full fledged member of Scorpions, was recently asked how it’s been, working with the band.

“It’s been great,” says Mikkey. “This whole year has been flying by, really, ‘cause we had a really hard schedule, we’ve flown the whole world and it’s been great. It’s always hard to join a band that’s already so established, and also for them to get used to me, of course. But it seems to work really well, we’re rocking the house!”

Watch the full October 2016 Scorpions press conference below. Find the band’s current live itinerary at this location.