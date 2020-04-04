SCORPIONS Flashback: KLAUS MEINE And MATTHIAS JABS Perform "White Dove" On Willemsens Woche Talkshow In 1994 (Video)

German heavy metal legends Scorpions continue to roll out the retro footage, this time in celebration of the Live Bites album's 25th Anniversary. Check out frontman Klaus Meine and guitarist Matthias Jabs performing "White Dove" on 2.12.1994.

"White Dove" was a new studio track featured on the Live Bites record, which is a cover of the song "Gyöngyhajú lány" by Hungary's Omega.

Members of rock legends Scorpions offer messages of support and encouragement in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the video below.

"Take good care of yourselves and don't forget: In good times, in bad times music will lift up our souls." - Klaus Meine