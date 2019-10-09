SCORPIONS Perform "Backstage Queen" Live At Reading Festival 1979; Rare Video

Video footage has surfaced of ock legends, Scorpions, performing "Backstage Queen" live at the Reading Festival in August 1979. The song was featured on the album Virgin Killer, which was released on this day in 1976. This is one of the few filmed live performances of any song from this album.

Scorpions' upcoming 2019 tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.

October

10 - Movistar Arena - Bogotá, Colombia

12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador

31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

November

3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation

5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation

7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation

12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus

18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary

20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia