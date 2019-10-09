SCORPIONS Perform "Backstage Queen" Live At Reading Festival 1979; Rare Video
October 9, 2019, an hour ago
Video footage has surfaced of ock legends, Scorpions, performing "Backstage Queen" live at the Reading Festival in August 1979. The song was featured on the album Virgin Killer, which was released on this day in 1976. This is one of the few filmed live performances of any song from this album.
Scorpions' upcoming 2019 tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.
October
10 - Movistar Arena - Bogotá, Colombia
12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador
31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation
November
3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation
7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation
12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus
18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary
20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia