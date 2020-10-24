SCORPIONS Perform "Blackout" Live In Berlin 1990; Video

German legends Scorpions continue to roll out the classic footage - this time a performance of "Blackout" live in Berlin, 1990.

The band previously posted footage of "The Zoo" performed at the same show.

This Halloween, turn your street into Nightmare Avenue with your free Scorpions pumpkin carving stencils. Fill out the form here to get your free download.

Print out your stencil, trace and start cutting. Don’t forget to tag @Scorpions for a chance to have your masterpiece shared.