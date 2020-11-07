SCORPIONS Perform "Lust Or Love" Live In Berlin 1990; Video

November 7, 2020, 41 minutes ago

news scorpions hard rock

SCORPIONS Perform "Lust Or Love" Live In Berlin 1990; Video

German legends Scorpions continue to roll out the classic footage - this time a performance of "Lust Or Love" live in Berlin, 1990. Check it out below.

Scorpions are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Crazy World album, released on November 6, 1990. The band have released the Fact Video below.

Says the band: "30 years and it's still a Crazy World. Thank you for helping to make this record so special."



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

THE MYOPIA CONDITION - "Separation From Classification"

THE MYOPIA CONDITION - "Separation From Classification"

Latest Reviews