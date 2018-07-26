SCOTT IAN Looks Back On S.O.D.'s Debut Album - "It Is Lightning In A Bottle; We Could Never Do It Again"

Dean Delray at Let There Be Talk has checked in with the following update:

"On today's episode of Let There Be Talk, an absolute legend, Mr. Scott Ian of Anthrax stops by and talks the history of the band. This was a dream guest for me and I know you guys are gonna enjoy it. Scott and I sit down for a couple of hours and talk everything Anthrax including the singers the band's had, the history of S.O.D., and also how the great Public Enemy / Anthrax collaboration happened."

The Stormtroopers Of Death segment is of particular interest in that Ian say he "would definitely do it again. I would love to go play some festivals. I would love to go play festivals. We did it in '99 and 2000, and it was fucking awesome."

Ian also addresses S.O.D.'s controversially titled debut album, Speak English Or Die, released in 1985:

"I love that record. I fucking love it. It is lightning in a bottle; we could never do it again. We didn't even try on Bigger Than The Devil because you can't repeat it. We're not gonna try and do the same thing and make a record in three days. It's impossible. It's so of its time, it's so of its moment, yet it still holds up... it's one of those crazy things. I listen to it now and it sounds like we could have made it yesterday; it's got such an energy about it."

Scott Ian recently spoke with Australia's Heavy leading up to his One Man Riot spoken word tour downunder this September. Check out the interview below.

Listen to "SCOTT IAN Interview" on Spreaker.

Tickets for the One Man Riot tourare now on sale. VIP upgrades are available at scott-ian.com.

Says Scott: “One Man Riot is what I call my talking show because the pretension of saying I am doing a ‘Spoken Word’ show is too much to bear. This isn’t a poetry reading. This isn’t an evening of sensitive discourse. It’s an evening of ridiculous truth.”

Dates:

September

24 - Dunstan Playhouse - Adelaide SA, Australia

26 - Goldfields Theatre - Melbourne, VIC, Australia

29 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, NSW, Australia

October

1 - The Tivoli - Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia