SCOTT IAN Selling Handwritten Lyrics For ANTHRAX And STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH Songs

November 19, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal scott ian anthrax stormtroopers of death

Head over to Scott Ian's official website, where you can now purchase handwritten lyrics for songs by both Anthrax and Stormtroopers Of Death (S.O.D.).

Says Scott: "Handwritten lyrics are available for custom order! Choose any Anthrax or S.O.D. song and I will personalize or dedicate them to anyone you want. The lyrics will come with a signed certificate of authenticity and a stage played guitar pick."

(Top photo courtesy of Anthrax)



