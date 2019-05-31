SCOTT STAPP Debuts "Face Of The Sun" Visualizer

Grammy winning songwriter, Creed frontman, and platinum-certified solo artist, Scott Stapp, roars on “Face Of The Sun”, the latest in the advance track campaign for his first album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows, coming July 19 on Napalm Records.

Each unveiled track (“Purpose For Pain”, “Name”, “Face Of The Sun,”) is available now via album pre-order. Fourth track, “Gone Too Soon” will be available July 12.

Each track has debuted with an accompanying lyric video and the latest challenges the cross-talk and shout-downs that have become the norm. Fans, even those with opposing views, will see their frustrations reflected in the video as Scott sneers:

Don’t try and make me listen

To all your superstition

That you been selling for so, so long

You got to stop the hating

The self-medicating

It’s killing me ‘cause you’re so far gone

He continues:

I see a hundred devils

Preaching another level

Selling the high road too low, low, low...

They’re lying to our faces

And nothing ever changes

They’re saying yes I say no, no no...

Yet, as always, the Grammy winning songwriter, Creed frontman, and platinum-certified solo artist balances cynicism with an appeal to the best of human nature in his chorus:

Fly... like a flame through the face of the sun

Rise... with the fire till the battle is won

Blind... to what the world says can never be done

Fight until the end

In the name of love

The Space Between The Shadows was co-produced by Scott Stevens and Marti Frederiksen, with additional production on “Purpose For Pain” by Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft. The album was recorded at Sienna Studios and Poppy Studios in Nashville, TN and The Cabin in Los Angeles. It was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Howie Weinberg and features ten original songs and two original bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

“World I Used To Know”

“Name”

“Purpose For Pain”

“Heaven In Me”

“Survivor”

“Wake Up Call”

“Face of the Sun”

“Red Clouds”

“Gone Too Soon”

“Ready To Love”

Bonus tracks:

“Last Hallelujah”

“Mary Crying”

"Name" lyric video:





“Purpose For Pain” visualizer:

The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:

June

20 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest Concert Series

21 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center (on sale March 29)

22 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

28 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

29 - Boardman, OH - Ribs-N-Rock Festival

July

2 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

6 - Jefferson, IA - Wild Rose Casino

10 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

13 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

14 - Oklahoma City - Tower Theatre

17 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

19 - Stroudsburg, PA - Pocono Event Center

20 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater

21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

24 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

25 - New York City - Sony Hall

27 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Boathouse

30 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

August

2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre (on sale March 29)

3 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

31 - Lake Andes, SD - Fort Randall Casino

(Photo - Sebastian Smith)