SCOTT STAPP Debuts "Face Of The Sun" Visualizer
May 31, 2019, 2 days ago
Grammy winning songwriter, Creed frontman, and platinum-certified solo artist, Scott Stapp, roars on “Face Of The Sun”, the latest in the advance track campaign for his first album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows, coming July 19 on Napalm Records.
Each unveiled track (“Purpose For Pain”, “Name”, “Face Of The Sun,”) is available now via album pre-order. Fourth track, “Gone Too Soon” will be available July 12.
Each track has debuted with an accompanying lyric video and the latest challenges the cross-talk and shout-downs that have become the norm. Fans, even those with opposing views, will see their frustrations reflected in the video as Scott sneers:
Don’t try and make me listen
To all your superstition
That you been selling for so, so long
You got to stop the hating
The self-medicating
It’s killing me ‘cause you’re so far gone
He continues:
I see a hundred devils
Preaching another level
Selling the high road too low, low, low...
They’re lying to our faces
And nothing ever changes
They’re saying yes I say no, no no...
Yet, as always, the Grammy winning songwriter, Creed frontman, and platinum-certified solo artist balances cynicism with an appeal to the best of human nature in his chorus:
Fly... like a flame through the face of the sun
Rise... with the fire till the battle is won
Blind... to what the world says can never be done
Fight until the end
In the name of love
The Space Between The Shadows was co-produced by Scott Stevens and Marti Frederiksen, with additional production on “Purpose For Pain” by Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft. The album was recorded at Sienna Studios and Poppy Studios in Nashville, TN and The Cabin in Los Angeles. It was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Howie Weinberg and features ten original songs and two original bonus tracks.
Tracklisting:
“World I Used To Know”
“Name”
“Purpose For Pain”
“Heaven In Me”
“Survivor”
“Wake Up Call”
“Face of the Sun”
“Red Clouds”
“Gone Too Soon”
“Ready To Love”
Bonus tracks:
“Last Hallelujah”
“Mary Crying”
"Name" lyric video:
“Purpose For Pain” visualizer:
The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:
June
20 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest Concert Series
21 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center (on sale March 29)
22 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
28 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall
29 - Boardman, OH - Ribs-N-Rock Festival
July
2 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
6 - Jefferson, IA - Wild Rose Casino
10 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
13 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
14 - Oklahoma City - Tower Theatre
17 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center
19 - Stroudsburg, PA - Pocono Event Center
20 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater
21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
24 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
25 - New York City - Sony Hall
27 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Boathouse
30 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre
August
2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre (on sale March 29)
3 - Portland, ME - Aura
8 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
31 - Lake Andes, SD - Fort Randall Casino
