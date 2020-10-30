SCOUR - Extreme Metal Supergroup Launch Visualizer For "Doom" Feat. HATE ETERNAL's Erik Rutan And Actor JASON MOMOA

Scour - the extreme metal supergroup featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, En Minor, et al), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up) - will release their long-anticipated The Black EP on Black Friday, November 27.

Forged in 2015, Scour made its debut with the ferocious single "Dispatched." The Grey EP, released via Anselmo's Housecore label, dropped in 2016, followed by The Red EP in 2017. Faster and tighter than ever before, this year's The Black EP serves as the final release of the EP trilogy and is inarguably the band's most ferocious effort to date. Mixed and mastered by Ryan Vincent at Apollo Audio Alternative with vocals and drums engineered by Stephen "Big Fella" Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod), The Black EP includes guest appearances from Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal, Pat O'Brien of Cannibal Corpse, and actor Jason Momoa (Dune, Game Of Thrones, Aquaman, et al).

"The latest Scour is the best Scour," proclaims Anselmo. Adds Engemann, "This is our most fierce and ripping album to date. Completing the EP trilogy, The Black EP brings a more mature musical approach without comprising the utter relentless brutality. We've got a few special gems as well that I'm stoked for people to hear."

In advance of the EP's release, today the band offer up opening crusher, "Doom", for public feasting. The track includes guest vocals by Jason Momoa and a guest guitar solo by Erik Rutan. View Scour's "Doom" video, created by Paul McGuire of Obscenery Films, below:

The Black EP will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats via Housecore Records (North America) and Nuclear Blast Entertainment (internationally). Find pre-order options at the Scour Bandcamp page at this location, the Housecore Store here, and Nuclear Blast here.

The Black EP tracklisting:

"Doom"

"Nail"

"Propaganda"

"Flames"

"Microbes"

"Subprime"

(Photo - Lefty Rob Rasillo)