SCOUR Featuring PHILIP ANSELMO Launch "Flames" Video

Scour - the extreme metal supergroup featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, En Minor), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up) - have released The Black EP. In celebration, a video for the song "Flames" can be found below.

Mixed and mastered by Ryan Vincent at Apollo Audio Alternative with vocals and drums engineered by Stephen "Big Fella" Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod), The Black EP includes guest appearances from Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal, Pat O'Brien of Cannibal Corpse, and actor Jason Momoa (Dune, Game Of Thrones, Aquaman, et al), and serves as the final instalment of the band's EP trilogy.

The Black EP is available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats via Housecore Records (North America) and Nuclear Blast Entertainment (internationally). Find order options at the Scour Bandcamp page at this location, the Housecore Store here, and Nuclear Blast here.

The Black EP tracklisting:

"Doom"

"Nail"

"Propaganda"

"Flames"

"Microbes"

"Subprime"

"Flames" video:

"Doom" video:

"Propaganda" video:

"Doom" visualizer:

(Photos: Joseph P. Dorignac IV, and Lefty Rob Rasillo)