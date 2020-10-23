SCOUR Featuring PHILIP ANSELMO Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Black EP

October 23, 2020, an hour ago

SCOUR Featuring PHILIP ANSELMO Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Black EP

Scour - the extreme metal unit featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Cattle Decapitation), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index) - will release their long-anticipated Black EP - the third in a three-part series - on November 27th via Housecore Records. A video teaser can be seen below.

SEIZURE WARNING: The following video contains rapid flashing images!

In 2019, as a precursor to the release of the Black EP, Scour unveiled their scalding cover of the Bathory classic, "Massacre". An exclusive fan-filmed video clip of the track, captured at various shows through the years, can be seen below.

