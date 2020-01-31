SEAN REINERT - Sick Drummer Magazine Posts Tribute #1 To Former DEATH, CYNIC Drummer (Video)

Sad news recently came down that former Cynic and Death drummer, Sean Reinert, passed at the age of 48. He was found unresponsive at his California home on January 24. Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Sick Drummer Magazine has issued the following: "This video is the first of several we will be releasing in tribute to our friend, and legendary drummer, Sean Reinert. Sean sadly passed away on January 24th leaving his family, friends, and fans in total shock and disbelief. Over the years we have gathered and stored a ton of footage and will be releasing it as we can for all of you to enjoy.

"This first video shows a snippet of Sean talking to students during one of the masterclasses held throughout the week at Sick Drummer Camp 2011, as well as a performance of Cynic's 'Adams Murmur' in the auditorium at the camp. This live clip really highlights the finesse Sean played with, and just how musical and creative he really was.

"Please enjoy and share, and rest in peace Sean... We love and miss you."

Following Sean's death, his husband, Thomas Snyder, issued the following statement:

'I’m broken. As many of you now know, my husband Sean passed away last night. Some of you in the inner circle I was able to reach via phone last night and this morning to try to let you know what happened before it spread across social media. For those I couldn’t reach to tell you myself I’m sorry.

"I’m still trying to put together the events of the last 24 hours. After coming home from work last night I found Sean unresponsive on the floor, I administered CPR with the assistance of the 911 operator and he was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. There is no cause of death and an autopsy will be performed. Sean and I just completed our yearly physicals about 3 weeks ago and we were both in good health. Sean did not have any sort of drug abuse issues and I’m still in a state of disbelief. I can’t begin to comprehend how my life and the lives of Seans close friends and family have just been shattered.

"That’s about all I’d like to share at this point. It feels strange to even have to make this post over such a private matter but I understand Sean was a public figure and beloved by many around the world. For myself, Seans family and close friends I ask that you please give us time to grieve. The fans he adored so much lost an influence and phenomenal drummer. Some of us lost our Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle and Best Friend."