SEASON OF GHOSTS - Limited Edition "What A Time To Be Alive" T-Shirt Available For Pre-Order

Season Of Ghosts have released an official video for "What A Time To Be Alive", taken from the band's second studio album, A Leap Of Faith, released in October 2018. The video was made with footage submitted by the fans.

Guitarist Zombie Sam has checked in with the following update:

"To commemorate the release of our latest video, 'What A Time To Be Alive', we are launching a new, limited t-shirt design. The video was created entirely with fan-made footage, you lovingly sent us and serves as a reminder that although we may be apart right now, we are always together! 2020 has been tough so far, but we gotta keep pushing forward.

We designed it as a sign of resilience, for people to bring this message around and to be honest to be a bit sarcastic as well... during these difficult times, What A Time To Be Alive? This is a true statement piece of clothing and most probably a fine conversation starter, too (hopefully you haven't forgotten how to socialise in 2020?!).

Grab yours!"

The shirt is available for worldwide pre-order here.