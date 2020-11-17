SEASON OF GHOSTS - Live Acoustic Set From Pancreatic Cancer UK Charity Show Posted

On November 15th, UK-based electro-metal band Season Of Ghosts performed a short acoustic set live for an Original Rock charity effort. All money raised on the day went directly to Pancreatic Cancer UK. Check out their set below.

Season Of Ghosts recently released an official video for "How The Story Ends" exclusively through BraveWords. Check it out below. The track is taken from the band's second studio album, A Leap Of Faith, released October 23rd, 2018.