SEASON OF GHOSTS - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia Featuring Acoustic Performance Of "Astero(Id)", ZOMBIE SAM Steals Halloween (Video)

Season Of Ghosts vocalist / founder Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam returned on Saturday, October 31st for yet another round of bickering. As predicted by Sophia, Sam decided to be petty for most of the stream. Enjoy.

Back in 2013, Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia released a cover of "Sarah's Theme" - created with bandmate Zombie Sam - from the '90s Walt Disney film Hocus Pocus. It was originally released via Soundcloud, but it is now available on most digital platforms. Check it out below.