SEASON OF GHOSTS Post New Livestream: New Album Update, In-Studio Cover Of BLOOD STAIN CHILD's "Stargazer" In The Works

Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam have posted a new livestream featuring their weekly dose of good-natured bickering and music talk. They have issued the following update:

"On this episode we present a first draft of our Smashing Pumpkins cover, 'Disarm', we speak about our upcoming album, band updates, the one song that got Sophia her place in Blood Stain Child, the real reason why Sam loves Kombucha, Lady claims a hostess spot in our livestream, and we analyse the backstory of Sophia's SoG t-shirt. Check out our music here."