SEASON OF GHOSTS - "Sarah's Theme" Hocus Pocus Soundtrack Cover From 2013 Now Available On Digital Platforms; Halloween Livestream Taking Place Today
October 31, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Back in 2013, Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia released a cover of "Sarah's Theme" - created with bandmate Zombie Sam - from the '90s Walt Disney film Hocus Pocus. It was originally released via Soundcloud, but it is now available on most digital platforms. Check it out below.
In addition, the dynamic duo have issued the following announcement:
"Join our Halloween livestream for blue moon madness! Also, Sam is probably gonna be petty as usual..."