SEASON OF GHOSTS To Release YouTube Exclusive Track "Surreal" Featuring FATAL FE On All Digital Platforms This Friday

Back in 2017, Season Of Ghosts released the song "Surreal" featuring trancecore artist Fatal Fe as an exclusive download via their official website and on YouTube. Composed by Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and Ilya Fatal, the song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday, October 16th. Fans are now able to pre-save the track here.

Season Of Ghosts released an official video for "How The Story Ends" exclusively through BraveWords. Check it out below. The track is taken from the band's second studio album, A Leap Of Faith, released October 23rd, 2018.

"A Leap Of Faith came to life, as the result of our collective experiences since the creation of first album The Human Paradox and although one could say that four years is not such a long period of time, a lot has changed within and without, on every possible level," says Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia Aslanides.

"Every challenge, of course, is an opportunity in disguise, as well as a valuable lesson, so me and Sam attempted to put this into music and words. In A Leap Of Faith, as well as everything I've ever worked on, every word has a purpose, every note, every meaning has been carefully selected with intent. We do not believe in fast fashion, fast art, therefore we create slowly, hoping that our songs will mean something to someone in the years to come. This album bears significant emotional weight for us who created it, existential intensity, but also it's very pleasant to the ear, easy to listen, hopeful. We feel it conveys a straightforward, honest, loving message to those who'll let it be their life soundtrack for an hour or so."

"For the needs of A Leap Of Faith, we combined our musical influences, spanning from Japanese visual kei, to American rock, to European metal, inviting our friends from all over the world to contribute with their unique musical style, Fatal FE (ex-Fail Emotions) from Russia, who was in charge for most keyboards, Masaki (This is a Pen) from Japan, who played piano on 'You Are Not Your Pain' and of course Mr Fusix who worked his magic on the mix and master. My good friend Intetsu from Japanese Visual Kei band, Ayabie, handled all photography and videos, the ethical, ethnopunk UK brand, Psylo, took care of our costumes and Sam along with Paul were in charge of art direction. Looking back, it's so surprising that sometimes darkness can create something so harmonious, beautiful and full of light."

"A Leap Of Faith is not a concept album like the previous one, but undoubtedly it has a concept if one connects the dots. It emerged during a prolonged period of mental, emotional and physical drought, so it bears a certain level of rawness in its sound, its artistic concept, the photography, the aesthetics, which comes in contradiction to the more lavish atmosphere of The Human Paradox. I am in no way denouncing my beliefs or my style, I just happen to like lots of different things and everyone deserves variety, so this album has been tasked with the mission of conveying our message in a more laconic, no-frills - literally - straightforward way, It's a bittersweet memoir and a peculiar, daily life user manual for those who dare to listen closely. For me, A Leap Of Faith is the music of the spirit, soul- nurturing, it means to offer insight and love, but you, the listener, can take whatever you need from it.".

Tracklisting:

"The Road So Far"

"A Place To Call Home"

"Astero (Id)"

"Listen"

"A Leap Of Faith"

"How The Story Ends"

"Almost Human"

"What A Time To Be Alive"

"You Are Not Your Pain"

"Listen (To This)" [Fatal Fe Remix]