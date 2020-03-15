SEBASTIAN BACH And Guitarist BRENT WOODS Go Head-To-Head Discussing Future Recording Sessions The Drum Hut - "Where Are You Storing The Lawnmower?" (Video)
Sebastian Bach has checked in with a new video from The Drum Hut along with the following message:
"If you're gonna self isolate, a great place to do it is in The Drum Hut. Unfortunately, Birthday Boy Mr. Grumpy Pants Brent Woods does not seem to share anyones' enthusiasm whatsoever. Please discuss and we'll see you next in the Hut."
Baz recently checked in with the following update:
"Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary tour from March 25th thru May 11. The key word here is POSTPONED! Team Baz and I are working hard behind the scenes to reschedule the dates to the fall. We were really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond our control. It is also VERY important that our families, my band and crew and my extended family AKA all of you rock fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!
Tickets and VIP upgrade holders, all tickets will be honored for your new show dates!! Please stay tuned for further information. We'll be BACH on the road later this year!"
A complete list of the postponed tour dates, which would have featured the self-titled debut album from Skid Row performed live in its entirety, can be seen below.
March
25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel
27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater
30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt
31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
April
3 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
4 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino
5 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
7 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
8 - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live
10 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino
13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Imperial Bell
19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center
25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre
28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram’s
May
1 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
2 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky’s
3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
8 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
9 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s