SEBASTIAN BACH Crushes MAROON 5 Vocalist ADAM LEVINE's "Rock Is Nowhere" Comment With One Sentence Via Twitter

A story currently making the rounds involves Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice judge Adam Levine shooting his mouth off on social media, stating that "Rock is nowhere..." and claiming that hip-hop is where people can find innovation in music. In much the same way KISS icon Gene Simmons' infamous "rock is dead" commented raised the ire of artists and fans in the rock and metal community, people have gone after Levine for his (ludicrous) comment.

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor and Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider made their feelings known via social media - the former saying "tell that schmuck to go back to the fucking Voice" and the latter calling him "out of touch" - but it's ex-Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach that won the day with a single sentence unleashed via Twitter.

Enjoy.

“Rock music is nowhere, really. I don’t know where it is. If it’s around, no one’s invited me to the party. All the of the innovation and incredible things happening in music are in Hip-Hop.” — @adamlevine (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/42n18Abib3 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) 28. November 2018