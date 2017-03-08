SEBASTIAN BACH Guests On Talk Is Jericho Podcast - "My Goal Is To Make A 'Vinyl' Album, As Far As The Sound And Everything"

The Talk Is Jericho podcast, featuring Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, invades the crazy home world of Sebastian Bach for a chaotic (and hilarious) conversation in Baz's living room (amidst his turn table, vinyl album collection, and three-year old stepson, Trace). Baz gives an audio tour of some of his most prized vinyl albums, shares some unbelievable Skid Row tour stories (from time spent with Pantera, Guns N Roses, Metallica, and Mötley Crüe), and explains how he ended up lighting his pubes on fire.

Check out the podast here.

Bach has posted another clip from his show at Planet Live Music Factory in Battle Creek, Michigan on November 17th, 2016. Watch him perform the Skid Row classic “Youth Gone Wild” below, along with some more previously posted clips from the concert.