SEBASTIAN BACH Meets Parkland School Shooting First Responder Backstage In Orlando (Video)

Vocalist Sebastian Bach has checked in with the following:

"Two nights ago we had an absolutely incredible show in Orlando, Florida at the Hard Rock Hotel. I could not help but dedicate the song '18 And Life' to the Parkland School gun violence survivors. The courage these kids have, in trying to make something good come out of this senseless disgusting tragedy, gives us all inspiration for a brighter future.

This is my friend Maurice. After the gig, backstage, he had got a note to our tour manager Eddie thanking us for dedicating '18 And Life' to the Parkland School school gun shooting survivors because Maurice was actually a first responder to the shootings. He left his number on the note, so we called him up and invited him and his wife backstage. I'll never forget Maurice telling me 'the best thing about this tragedy was we had great video footage. And the worst thing about this tragedy was that we had great video footage.' As he choked the words through his tears, one can only imagine what more reason the families of this tragedy have had to endure. Enough is enough.

I salute Maurice for everything he has done and everything he has gone through. I know that you told me there are things that you just can't unsee. Well, I hope we managed to put a smile on your face for a brief time the other night at the very least. You are welcome at my gigs anytime, buddy."

Bach recently revealed that he's working on a new album. A new video update can be found below.

Bach: "Well the Drum Hut is almost complete. We would like to thank Wolf Electric for their expertise in this acoustical construction. In this episode number two, Brent Woods and Andy Sanesi come on over to check out the scene as the kids play & my lovely Suzanne takes care of everything!"

A previously posted video update can be seen below. Stay tuned for further updates.