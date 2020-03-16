SEBASTIAN BACH Presented With Rare KISS Collectibles At Meet And Greet; Video

"If you'll notice, I have tried to follow YouTube guidelines by deleting out most of the curse words," says Bret Michaels, introducing the video below. "Since I don't know how to do this, I just made my own 'bleep' sound with my mouth. Did not realize how much fun would ensue.

"Some Meet and Greets we do before the show, and some we do after the show. The ones after the show are quite different than the ones before the show. This clip was filmed after the gig in St. Louis, early in the AM, sweaty and feeling loose after a kick ass show. And a couple of beverages.

"Any true KISS fan will recognize the magazine Grooves #1 as a highly desirable collectible from the vintage days of KISStory. Here we have two awesome rockers from St. Louis Missouri present us with a copy of Grooves #1 on the bus after the show. The question is, should the precious artifact go to the lead singer of the band which bears his namesake? Or the guitar player who throws a temper tantrum because he is the one who created the hook up? Please discuss."

* Starring Mr. Grumpy Pants as Himself, Brent Woods

* Filmed by acclaimed cellphone director Ryan THE Goldbacher

Bach recently checked in with the following update: "Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary tour from March 25th thru May 11. The key word here is POSTPONED! Team Baz and I are working hard behind the scenes to reschedule the dates to the fall. We were really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond our control. It is also VERY important that our families, my band and crew and my extended family AKA all of you rock fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!

Tickets and VIP upgrade holders, all tickets will be honored for your new show dates!! Please stay tuned for further information. We'll be BACH on the road later this year!"

A complete list of the postponed tour dates, which would have featured the self-titled debut album from Skid Row performed live in its entirety

