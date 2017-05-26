SEBASTIAN BACH Remembers CHRIS CORNELL - "He Didn't Sound Like Anybody, He Didn't Move Like Anybody"

"When I read Chris’ last tweet, it pretty much dropped me to my knees, because we brought Soundgarden to the Fox Theater in Detroit to play back in 1992, says original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach, speaking to Rebecca Milzoff of Billboard.

"We were on our Slave To The Grind Tour, with Pantera opening. Then they took a break and we said, 'Who’s the next heavy, killer band coming up now?' It was Soundgarden, and they came on the road with us for three weeks... Chris didn’t sound like anybody, and he didn’t move like anybody, either. In heavy metal, we’d try to run and jump around the stage, do these moves and shit. When I’d ask Chris to jam with us at the end of the night on 'Train Kept A-Rollin' by Aerosmith, he’d look at the stage like a track meet, running in a figure eight and doing somersaults. I’d turn around, and he’d be behind my back, faking so I couldn’t see where he was. And he’d be on a trampoline doing jumps behind the drum riser. I could tell he was sending up the sort of heavy-metal performance we were trying to do, always with a twinkle in his eye, laughing."

Read more at this location; a version of this article appears in the June 3rd issue of Billboard.

A brief, vintage 30-second clip showcasing Phil Anselmo (Pantera), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) And Chris Cornell (Soundgarden) going crazy on stage together can be enjoyed below.

The private funeral for Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who passed away in Detroit, Michigan on May 18th, will be held on May 26th at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the service, Cornell’s remains were cremated on May 23rd, as a small group of family and friends stood by including his brother Peter, his wife Vicki, and his friends Linda Ramone and singer J.D. King, according to TMZ.

After 3 PM local time on May 26th, the public is welcome to visit the gravesite, after the private ceremony concludes, Cornell’s attorney told Variety. Information about larger public memorials was still undecided at press time.