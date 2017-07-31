SEBASTIAN BACH Selling 1995 SKID ROW Subhuman Race Tour Jacket

Sebastian Bach is selling his original 1995 Skid Row Subhuman Race - Subhuman Beings On Tour Jacket via eBay. The auction ends Monday, August 7th.

"This was given to the band members in either the United States or Japan, I can't remember," says the item's owner Sebastian Bach. "Never worn. 22 year old embroidered black denim Lee jacket in brand new condition. Will sign if requested. Size: adult medium."

Sebastian Bach will be appearing at the upcoming Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp featuring Judas Priest, from September 14th to 17th. Imagine yourself not only jamming with the Metal Gods from Judas Priest, but you will also rock out with Sebastian Bach from Skid Row. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to jam and perform with these rock idols at one amazing Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp.

Sebastian Bach has sold in excess of 20 million records worldwide as lead singer with his former band, Skid Row and as a solo artist. Since departing the band, Bach has produced chart topping records and performed with Axl Rose from Guns N´ Roses, in addition to touring as a solo act. Far from just being a multi-platinum recording artist, the singer/songwriter/actor/entertainer has expanded his career over the past decade to include episodic television with a 5-season recurring role on the CW´s hit series Gilmore Girls, starring roles on Broadway (Jekyll & Hyde, The Rocky Horror Picture Show) and national touring companies (Jesus Christ Superstar), and has appeared regularly on MTV and VH1.

Register now and you will jam with Rob Halford, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill and Scott Travis of Judas Priest and Sebastian Bach of Skid Row at the private Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp facility, participate in a Q&A sessions, take pictures, get autographs, then hit the legendary stage at the Whisky A Go Go with the members of Judas Priest. Live out a true rock and roll dream only found at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp.

Over the course of four metal filled days, campers will be placed into bands led by rock star counselors including Craig Goldy (Dio) Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Whitesnake), Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) and many more. Musicians will hone their stage presence, learn to play some of metal music’s greatest songs, get tips on playing as a band and hear stories of life on the road from their rock star counselors. Attendees will also attend master classes and jam rooms with these renowned musicians and then perform live with their band and the members of Judas Priest in front of a packed house at the infamous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

Call 888-762-2263 extension 7 for all the details, there is a package for everyone!