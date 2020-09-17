SEBASTIAN BACH Shares Quarantine Cover Of RATT's "Sweet Cheater"

"Literally bouncing off the walls of my house," says original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach. "Let's put on some ratt n' roll and rock out man! Thank you Steven Pearcy, Warren Demartini, Bobby "The Blotz" Blotzer, Juan Croucier, and Rock in Peace Robbin 'The King' Crosby."

In the video below, Sebastian pays tribute to Ratt by singing their song "Sweet Cheater", which is the opening track to the band's self-titled EP, originally released in 1983.