SEBASTIAN BACH Talks Zero Chance Of A SKID ROW Reunion - "It's A Sad Situation"

Guesting on WRIF's Radio Chatter, vocalist Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) discussed the now done-to-death subject of a possible reunion with his former Skid Row bandmates. According to Bach, he was urged to get the ball rolling yet again by Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, but his attempts to open up a dialogue about a possible 30th Anniversary re-release of the first album were ignored.

Bach: "I don't know what to do. It's very sad. I understand how the fans feel. I get it. I'm a fan too. I'm a rock fan. So I understand. I take Metallica's advice; that doesn't work. That's where it's at. So it's a sad situation."

Check out the interview here.

Bach is touring North America this summer with special guests The Standstills. Confirmed dates are listed below; shows have been added for Waterloo, ON and Quebec City, QC on June 30th and July 7th respectively.

June

22 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

23 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

25 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crooks

27 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's

28 - Barrie, ON - Mavericks

29 - Kingston, ON - Ale House

30 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

July

2 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

4 - Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia

5 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

7 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d’ete De Quebec

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Cleveland, OH - Piere's

13 - Chicago, IL - Concrod

14 - Woodhaven, MI - Uncle Sam Jam

Bach has posted Episode 4 of his Keeping Up With The Sebastians series documenting the making of his new album from the ground up. He has posted the following update:

"In this episode we go from rehearsal in the hut all the way to Orlando, Florida, mothertruckers!"

Check out Episodes 1 - 3 below.