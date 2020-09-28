SEBASTIAN BACH To Moderate Online Event - In Conversation With ROB HALFORD

"This Saturday, October 3rd, I am beyond honored to moderate this online event with hero, friend, and inspiration Rob Halford of Judas Priest, commemorating the release of his brand new autobiography Confess," says original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach. "I confess I could not be more excited for this! See you online Saturday 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET! Tickets here."

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, will be released on September 29 via Hachette Books. Listen to Halford read an excerpt from the audiobook edition below:

A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.